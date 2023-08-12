RECAP: Lions vs. Giants

A Parker Romo 28-yard field goal following a 14-play, 46-yard drive late in the third quarter gave the Lions their first lead of the game.

New York retook the lead with just under eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter with a Graham Gano 47-yard field goal. Credit Lions reserve quarterback Adrian Martinez for orchestrating an 11-play, 69-yard drive that culminated in his 1-yard touchdown run with less than two minutes to play that proved to be the game winner.

Detroit's reserves on defense were able to shut New York down from there, and the Lions begin the preseason 1-0 as they welcome the Jacksonville Jaguars into Allen Park for joint practices next week ahead of their preseason matchup next Saturday.

Impressive showing: In a deep edge rusher room where some tough decisions might have to be made at the end of the camp, fourth-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara had a nice showing against the Giants as he fights for inclusion on the initial 53-man roster.

Okwara notched three sacks and had a couple other nice rushes to make his impact felt. His third sack was late in the game that set up a 4th and 15 New York wasn't able to convert, which ended the game. Okwara has battled injuries for most of his first three seasons in the league but has shown ability when healthy.