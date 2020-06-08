TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

4. Number: 60 & 675

What it means: The Lions were the only team in the NFL last year to have three receivers catch at least 60 passes for at least 675 yards

NFL rank: 1st

Twentyman: It was the first time in franchise history three different receivers accomplished this feat. The good thing for the offense heading into 2020 is that all three receivers – Golladay, Jones and Amendola – are back and now have a year under their belts in Bevell's system.

Golladay has emerged as one of the best young receivers in the game after catching 65 passes for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns last year. Jones caught 62 passes for 779 yards and nine scores in 13 games. Amendola, in his first year in Detroit last year, caught 62 balls for 678 yards and a touchdown. These three receivers had this kind of production playing only eight games with Stafford and with three different quarterbacks total throughout the season.