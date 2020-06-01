TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

The Detroit Lions won just three games last year and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season under head coach Matt Patricia.

Heading into general manager Bob Quinn's fifth season and Patricia's third, the expectations are for the Lions to make significant improvements across the board and play meaningful games late in the season.

There's always room for improvement, so here's a look at five numbers that need to change for the Lions to be better in 2020:

1. Number: 423

What it means: Total points allowed by the Lions in 2019

NFL rank: 26th

Twentyman: We talk about total defense statistics a lot, but the real number that matters on defense is points allowed. Detroit's defense didn't do a good enough job keeping opponents off the scoreboard.

Of those 423 points allowed, 149 came in the fourth quarter, which was the second most points allowed in the fourth quarter among the league's 32 teams. Opponents averaged 26.4 points per game. That puts a lot of pressure on the offense week to week.