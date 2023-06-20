Get to know: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Nickname?
Jahmyr Gibbs: Everybody calls me Jah
Hometown?
Gibbs: Dalton, Georgia
College major?
Gibbs: Communications
Favorite movie?
Gibbs: That's a hard one. I watch a lot of movies. It depends on the genre.
Favorite emoji?
Gibbs: (laughs) The devil emoji
Favorite meal?
Gibbs: Chicken Alfredo
View photos of Lions first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs from the 2023 offseason.
Last thing you purchased?
Gibbs: Wings from Wingstop
What would your entrance music be?
Gibbs: I thought of Jeff Hardy. What's that song? 'No More Words.'
If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?
Gibbs: I'd be in the UFC
If you could have any super power, what would it be?
Gibbs: Just one? I'd probably be like Spider-Man or something.
If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?
Gibbs: Defensive end
One person you'd like to meet?
Gibbs: Jon Jones
Favorite athlete of all time?
Gibbs: Jon Jones