GET TO KNOW: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs

Jun 20, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Nickname?

Jahmyr Gibbs: Everybody calls me Jah

Hometown?

Gibbs: Dalton, Georgia

College major?

Gibbs: Communications

Favorite movie?

Gibbs: That's a hard one. I watch a lot of movies. It depends on the genre.

Favorite emoji?

Gibbs: (laughs) The devil emoji

Favorite meal?

Gibbs: Chicken Alfredo

View photos of Lions first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs from the 2023 offseason.

Last thing you purchased?

Gibbs: Wings from Wingstop

What would your entrance music be?

Gibbs: I thought of Jeff Hardy. What's that song? 'No More Words.'

If you weren't playing football, what would you be doing?

Gibbs: I'd be in the UFC

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Gibbs: Just one? I'd probably be like Spider-Man or something.

If you could play any other NFL position, what would you play?

Gibbs: Defensive end

One person you'd like to meet?

Gibbs: Jon Jones

Favorite athlete of all time?

Gibbs: Jon Jones

Advertising