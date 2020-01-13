TWENTYMAN: 10 prospects to watch in college football national championship game

2. Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

The Heisman Trophy winner and Ohio native seems like a perfect fit for Cincinnati with the No. 1 overall pick, but the NFL Draft is anything but predictable. Burrow is coming off a 493-yard, seven-touchdown performance in the Tigers' blowout win over Oklahoma in the semifinal. He completed 77.9 percent of his passes for 4,715 yards with 48 touchdowns and only six interceptions during the regular season. Matthew Stafford is under contract through 2022, but the Lions don't have a clear successor in the fold.

3. Grant Delpit, S, LSU

A proven playmaker for LSU's defense, Delpit has terrific length (6-3, 203) and ball skills. He had 74 tackles and five interceptions as a junior in 2018. Those numbers have fallen off a bit this season (59 & two), but he's a rangy safety that can tackle and cover. He had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in the win over Oklahoma. The Lions have a good young safety in Tracy Walker and another youngster they like in Will Harris, but they play a lot of three safety packages on defense.

4. Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson