TWENTYMAN: Where Lions stand at linebacker following Jones release

Mar 08, 2021 at 03:08 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The retooling of Detroit's linebacker corps is underway with the release of veteran Christian Jones Monday.

Jones was signed as a free agent before the 2018 season. He played 45 games (42 starts) for the Lions over the last three seasons. He played in all 16 games and over 500 defensive snaps in 2020, recording 57 tackles and two tackles for loss.

New Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell eluded to roster cuts coming ahead of the new league year when they spoke to reporters last week as the team attempts to retool a defense that allowed the most points and yards in franchise history this past season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com recently reported that the Lions restructured the contract of linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., creating cap space for Detroit ahead of the start of the new league year March 17. Collins was Detroit's most productive linebacker last season.

Holmes and the Lions will also have to make a decision in the coming days and weeks on linebackers Jarrad Davis, Reggie Ragland and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who are set to become free agents.

Collins and Jahlani Tavai are the only linebackers currently under contract for Detroit for the 2021 season who played significant snaps this past year.

I expect that position to look much different for the Lions in 2021.

