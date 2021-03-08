TWENTYMAN: Where Lions stand at linebacker following Jones release

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com recently reported that the Lions restructured the contract of linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., creating cap space for Detroit ahead of the start of the new league year March 17. Collins was Detroit's most productive linebacker last season.

Holmes and the Lions will also have to make a decision in the coming days and weeks on linebackers Jarrad Davis, Reggie Ragland and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who are set to become free agents.

Collins and Jahlani Tavai are the only linebackers currently under contract for Detroit for the 2021 season who played significant snaps this past year.