NOTEBOOK: Lions hopeful Ragnow (knee) avoided major injury

NEW ORLEANS – Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow injured his knee in Detroit's 33-28 win over the New Orleans Saints Sunday, and the team won't know the extent of that injury until tomorrow at the earliest.

Ragnow left the game in the second quarter on a play where he got piled up on during a three-yard David Montgomery run. Ragnow was down for a bit and needed help from trainers getting off the field. He went straight to a cart and was taken to the locker room and did not return.

"We won't know until tomorrow," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game. "At first coming off it sounded like one thing and then after the fact it sounded like something maybe a little bit different. One was not as good, and one sounds more positive."

Campbell said the more positive news was the second one he got.

Losing Ragnow for any amount of time would be a big blow up front for the Lions. He's having another Pro Bowl caliber season as the leader of that unit. He's been great in the run game and hasn't given up a sack all year and just two quarterback hits.