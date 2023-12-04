FOUR DOWNS: LaPorta has career day in Lions' win over Saints

FIRST DOWN: LAPORTA'S PERFORMANCE

The Detroit Lions might really have something special in rookie tight end Sam LaPorta. LaPorta doesn't look like a rookie at all, which is really rare for that position.

LaPorta was quarterback Jared Goff's favorite target Sunday, and his play was a big reason why Detroit walked out of New Orleans with a 33-28 victory to improve to 9-3 on the season and build a three-game lead in the NFC North.

LaPorta caught all nine of his targets, including a critical 10-yard grab on a 3rd and 7 with two minutes to play that helped ice the game. He finished with 140 receiving yards and a touchdown and now has 64 receptions for 679 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

"As comfortable as anyone I've played with," Goff said of LaPorta after the game. "I compare him to what Saint (Amon-Ra St. Brown) was doing as a rookie as far as on the field, off the field, the type of pro he is and knowing his assignments and rarely has a MA (missed assignment). He's just such a reliable guy."

With his sixth touchdown, LaPorta passed David Hill (5 in 1976) for the second most a Lions rookie tight end has produced in a season. He is one of only three tight ends in Lions history to produce 600-plus receiving yards and six-plus touchdowns in a season: LaPorta (2023), T.J. Hockenson (2020) and Jim Gibbons (1964).

LaPorta has a chance to smash not only Detroit's single-season rookie tight end records but if he keeps this up he could rival some of the best rookie seasons at the position in NFL history. Lions general manager Brad Holmes hit a home run selecting LaPorta in the second round this year.

LaPorta said he won't allow himself to reflect on the season he's having until after its over.

"You don't want to get caught up in all that," he said. "Just kind of muddies your vision. Clouds your vision for the team and the success that we hope to have."