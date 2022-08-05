TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Deep shots: We talked about the deep Chark catch early in practice above, but Goff connected with Josh Reynolds deep down the field later on in practice too. It's certainly been noticeable how many more deep shots Goff is taking and connecting on vs. training camp last year. The additions of Chark and Reynolds play a big factor in that. Just wait until Jameson Williams returns and Goff has that trio to throw deep to. – Tim Twentyman