training-camp-news

Presented by

O'HARA: Barnes competing for a role in linebacker rotation

Aug 05, 2022 at 07:45 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Derrick Barnes is competing for a role in a crowded room of linebackers who could end up sharing playing time in the Detroit Lions' defense.

For a second-year player, that's not a bad position for Barnes to be in. Being part of a rotation that is based on varied skills and relative strengths, would provide valuable playing time.

"The way it's looking now, the competition we have and the guys we have in the room. That's what it's looking like," Barnes said of a possible rotation of linebackers. "Coach Shep (linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard) is very excited because he can rotate four or five guys.

"We're all good football players – good linebackers."

Barnes had a promising rookie season with the Lions after being drafted in the fourth round out of Purdue. He played all 17 games with six starts. Barnes played 449 snaps which represented 39 percent of the snaps. He also played 25 percent of the snaps (110) on special teams.

Linebacker and wide receiver were two positions that needed to be upgraded the most for the 2022 season. The Lions made obvious upgrades at wide receiver by signing free agent DJ Chark and drafting Alabama speedster Jameson Williams in the first round.

Related Links

The Lions didn't do anything as dramatic at linebacker, but the unit should be better. Along with Barnes' year of development and Alex Anzalone's familiarity with the defense, free agent Chris Board could be a solid addition. Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez, a sixth-round pick from Oklahoma State, also has shown potential.

Anzalone said earlier this week that Barnes has progressed to the point where he knows all the aspects of the defense. He just has to make the plays.

Training camp photos: August 4, 2022

View photos from Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday August 4, 2022.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 78

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 78

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 78

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 78

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 78

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Troy Weaver and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 78

Troy Weaver and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 78

Detroit Lions Special Assistant to Chairman and President & CEO Chris Spielman during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 78

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 78

Detroit Lions Defensive Line Coach Todd Wash during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 78

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 78

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 78

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 78

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 78

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 78

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (36), Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 78

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
42 / 78

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
43 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
44 / 78

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
45 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
46 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
47 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
48 / 78

Detroit Lions Special Assistant Don Muhlbach during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
49 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
51 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
52 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
53 / 78

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
54 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
55 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
56 / 78

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
57 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
58 / 78

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
59 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
60 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
61 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
64 / 78

Detroit Lions cornerback Cedric Boswell (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
65 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
66 / 78

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
67 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
68 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
69 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
70 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
71 / 78

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
72 / 78

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
73 / 78

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
74 / 78

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
75 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
76 / 78

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
77 / 78

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
78 / 78

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 4, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"That's one of my goals this year, this camp," Barnes said. "To be able to recognize formations. To be able to recognize pass, run. Just learning by watching film, studying the playbook.

"Now that I've got this down, I'm working on my technique -- learning how to get downhill, take on blocks. Keep my feet square.

"Just come to work and continue to get better throughout this camp."

Related Content

news

Camp Notes: St. Brown working to increase his yards after catch

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

5 takeaways from OC Ben Johnson's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's media session.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Camp Notes: Goff sharp through first week of practices

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 8 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

O'HARA: Walker taking on a bigger leadership role after re-signing this offseason

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker's position as a leader was solidified in an offseason conversation he had with head coach Dan Campbell when Walker was re-signed to a multi-year contract.

news

Camp Notes: Okwara remains optimistic in recovery from Achilles injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 7 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

5 takeaways from STC Dave Fipp's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp's media session.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 7 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Rookie Rodriguez showing up in practice, earning more reps

Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is earning more reps after catching the eyes of coaches during camp practices.

news

Camp Notes: Hutchinson exuding a quiet confidence in first NFL training camp

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 6 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

Advertising