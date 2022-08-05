O'HARA: Barnes competing for a role in linebacker rotation

For a second-year player, that's not a bad position for Barnes to be in. Being part of a rotation that is based on varied skills and relative strengths, would provide valuable playing time.

"The way it's looking now, the competition we have and the guys we have in the room. That's what it's looking like," Barnes said of a possible rotation of linebackers. "Coach Shep (linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard) is very excited because he can rotate four or five guys.