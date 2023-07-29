TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 6 observations

Defensive day: I thought the defense was far and away the better of the two units today at the first Lions practice open to fans. The defensive line recorded what would have been multiple sacks if they were allowed to hit the quarterbacks. Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Alim McNeill, Romeo Okwara and Josh Paschal all made my notes for getting to the quarterback in team periods. The defensive backs got hands on footballs and the linebackers played downhill and physical. – Tim Twentyman