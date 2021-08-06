training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 6 observations

Aug 06, 2021 at 12:51 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Hurdle, punt and celebration: Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah have been building a nice little rivalry over the last few practices. They've been battling more in one-on-one periods recently and the two matched up in a live one-on-one tackling drill at practice Friday. Okudah tried to go low, and St. Brown hurdled him to the delight of the offensive players. After hurdling Okudah, St. Brown took a couple steps, punted the football and did the LeBron James pregame chalk celebration. St. Brown certainly has a little swagger to him. – Tim Twentyman

Fresh legs: Rookie defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike got off the ball in a flash in a pass rush drill in his return to practicing in pads. Lining up inside, he broke through a gap with a quick burst. That quickness and explosion are part of why the Lions drafted him in the second round. – Mike O'Hara

Practice report: I didn't see cornerback Quinton Dunbar or defensive end Nick Williams at practice Friday. Defensive end Michael Brockers, tackle Tyrell Crosby, nose tackle John Penisini, cornerback Alex Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes were at practice but not in pads. Veteran cornerback Corn Elder left practice after grabbing at his left hamstring after a one-on-one rep covering a receiver deep. – Tim Twentyman

One-two plus: Jamaal Williams showed his versatility with a good catch and is expected to combine with D'Andre Swift to give the Lions a one-two punch at running back. If Williams adds a receiving threat – which Swift already has shown he is – it will be a bonus. – Mike O'Hara

Goff sharp: I thought it was a really good day for quarterback Jared Goff. He was especially sharp in the one-on-one periods between the receivers and defensive backs. In team periods, he spread the ball around well. He was let down by a few drops by his pass catchers down the field. His best throw of the day was in a live team period when he threaded the ball between three players over the middle for a nice gain to tight end T.J. Hockenson. – Tim Twentyman

Open field moves: The team ended practice with a special teams period that simulated a punt return with two defenders against one returner. The focus is on containment and solid open-field tackling for the defenders. For the ball carriers, it's an opportunity to show off a little bit of their open field running ability.

My observation from watching the drill a couple times now in camp is that wide receiver Tom Kennedy and St. Brown are very gifted open-field runners and tend to have the most consistent success in that drill. – Tim Twentyman

