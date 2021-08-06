TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 6 observations

Practice report: I didn't see cornerback Quinton Dunbar or defensive end Nick Williams at practice Friday. Defensive end Michael Brockers , tackle Tyrell Crosby, nose tackle John Penisini, cornerback Alex Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes were at practice but not in pads. Veteran cornerback Corn Elder left practice after grabbing at his left hamstring after a one-on-one rep covering a receiver deep. – Tim Twentyman

One-two plus: Jamaal Williams showed his versatility with a good catch and is expected to combine with D'Andre Swift to give the Lions a one-two punch at running back. If Williams adds a receiving threat – which Swift already has shown he is – it will be a bonus. – Mike O'Hara

Goff sharp: I thought it was a really good day for quarterback Jared Goff. He was especially sharp in the one-on-one periods between the receivers and defensive backs. In team periods, he spread the ball around well. He was let down by a few drops by his pass catchers down the field. His best throw of the day was in a live team period when he threaded the ball between three players over the middle for a nice gain to tight end T.J. Hockenson. – Tim Twentyman