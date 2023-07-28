TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 5 observations

Not afraid to mix it up: When the pads come on we also get a chance to see some of the smaller guys mix it up a bit. One player who didn't shy away from contact Friday was cornerback Cam Sutton. The Lions worked a lot on the run Friday, and Sutton was in the hole a few times to give a good pop on the running back. Sutton had 43 tackles last season. – Tim Twentyman

One-on-one: Campbell and third-year tight end Brock Wright had a spirited battle in a one-on-one drill. There was no real winner in a drill that benefitted both players. – Mike O'Hara