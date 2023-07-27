Houston hopes to earn more reps by becoming a more complete player

"Look we're doing a lot at SAM linebacker when we're in base defense and then certainly he'll play some of that sub D-End or get a chance to on third down," Campbell said this week when asked about Houston's development going into Year 2. "So, we know he has some ability and craft, but we're trying to really expand his horizons if you will.

"Man, if he can play some of this SAM backer, Charles (Harris) is really the starter right now. (Houston) he has to dive into the playbook. He has to know the calls. He has to understand all the adjustments to formations, things of that nature and that's where once he grows, if he can get to that point, now he – potentially, he didn't come off the field, but he has a long way to go before that happens."