Anzalone expecting good competition on defense: It brings the best out of everyone

The Lions went 8-2 in the last 10 games of 2022, but the slow start kept them from making the playoffs as a wild card.

"We learned a lot of lessons the last 10 games or so," Anzalone said. "The biggest lesson I learned is you can't have a slow start in the NFL.

"Every game matters. You never know which one it's going to be. Last year we're a game away way from going to the playoffs. You can't have any off games. You can't be up and down.