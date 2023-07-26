Camp Notes: How LaPorta is earning first-team reps with Lions' offense

"It's great just to be in the huddle and hear the play call to be out there with the ones to get that opportunity," LaPorta said after practice Wednesday. "I believe it's speeding up the (learning) process and just how the game is slowing down for me."

There's so much LaPorta has to learn playing tight end from the route concepts to the protections and the run fits. It can be a lot. He said he dedicates about an hour every night to studying the playbook once he gets back to the hotel. It seems to be coming along pretty well, and the game certainly doesn't look too fast for LaPorta based on his consistent playmaking through the first four days of camp, and really dating back to the spring when he first got here.

Johnson said he can't wait until the pads come on and even more is put on his rookie tight end's plate to see how he responds.