Camp Notes: St. Brown looking to pick up where he left off last season

Most young players in the NFL take their biggest leap in development between their first and second seasons, but there are times when that leap can happen throughout the course of a player's first season.

That was the case with Lions rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown last year. From Weeks 13-18, St. Brown had six straight games with at least eight receptions, the longest streak in team history and the longest for a rookie in NFL history.

Selected in the fourth round (112th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft as the 17th receiver taken, St. Brown ranked at the top of his draft class and in NFL history in rookie production. He logged 90 receptions for 912 yards (10.1 avg.) and five touchdowns. His 90 receptions ranked second among all rookies.

St. Brown said he worked hard this offseason to improve every aspect of his game, and he'll know he's where he needs to be if he can pick up Week 1 right where he left off last season.