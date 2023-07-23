Camp Notes: Onwuzurike excited to be back on the practice field

One of the last players off the practice field Sunday after Detroit's first practice of training camp was third-year defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike. He was taking extra reps with rookie guard Colby Sorsdal working on some things off to the side for about 20-25 minutes after practice.

When Onwuzurike finally walked off the field there was a small group of reporters there to meet him. He had a big smile on his face and agreed to chat for a bit.

It's been a long journey for Onwuzurike to get back on the football field so there's no blaming him for wanting to savor the moment Sunday and spend a little extra time working on his craft. He missed all of the 2022 season with a back injury and even when he played in 16 games his rookie season in 2021, he was dealing with back pain.

Finally pain-free, Onwuzurike plans to make good on the promise the Lions saw in him when they made him a second-round pick in 2021.

"It felt good to be out on the field and actually feel good," Onwuzurike said. "I feel good. Really sturdy and really strong."

His return could be a huge boost to the interior of Detroit's defensive front. Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs form a nice trio inside with Christian Covington, Benito Jones and rookie Brodric Martin adding depth.

Onwuzurike cleared the final hurdle for his return two weeks ago and is eager to show coaches, teammates and fans what he can do when he's finally healthy.