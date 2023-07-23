training-camp-news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Jul 23, 2023 at 02:02 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Hit the ground running: Quarterback Jared Goff and the first-team offense looked really crisp during the first practice of training camp Sunday. Goff distributed the ball to all of his weapons all over the field and it looked like a very comfortable unit to begin camp with Ben Johnson back as offensive coordinator and Goff running the show. – Tim Twentyman

For starters: As the new addition to the Lions' offense, wide receiver Denzel Mims has size (6-3) and speed (4.38 in the 40-yard dash). Both are an asset that were apparent when he ran routes. He has to show that he can produce in the offense on the field. – Mike O'Hara

Nice debut: I thought three rookies stood out on Day 1 -- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch. Gibbs and LaPorta got a lot of reps with the first-team offense. Branch played with the second-team defense and made a terrific play knocking a pass away from wide receiver Tom Kennedy in a team period. He played it perfect. He also looked good as a gunner getting down the field during a punt period and corralling wide receiver Kalif Raymond before he could get rolling on a return. – Tim Twentyman

Still got it: Cornerbacks coach Dré Bly still looks like he could strap it up and play. During a special teams drill he was working with gunners and blockers on the outside. He was talking to a group of guys when a wayward punt headed their way. The group of players scattered, and Bly calmly stood his ground and snagged the punt. Bly averaged 12.6 yards per punt return in his NFL career with a score. – Tim Twentyman

Right guard: One of the more interesting position battles to start camp is the right guard spot. Veterans Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Graham Glasgow are expected to battle it out for a starting spot. Glasgow took first-team reps on the first day of training camp practice, but I expect both players to rotate into that role throughout camp. – Tim Twentyman

Moving up: Derrick Barnes looks more comfortable in his third season at middle linebacker. He was an outside pass rusher at Purdue until moving inside his senior year. – Mike O'Hara

Good to see: Veteran edge rusher Charles Harris sniffed out a screen pass and made a play in the backfield in a team period. The Lions missed Harris while he dealt with a groin injury last season and played in only six contests. He and Aidan Hutchinson have a chance to be a nice duo on the outside in a pretty deep edge room in Detroit. Harris is only one season removed from a 7.5 sack campaign in 2021. – Tim Twentyman

Interception No. 1: The first interception of camp belonged to veteran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who snagged a ball from quarterback Adrian Martinez that bounced off a receiver's chest. – Tim Twentyman

