TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Nice debut: I thought three rookies stood out on Day 1 -- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs , tight end Sam LaPorta and defensive back Brian Branch . Gibbs and LaPorta got a lot of reps with the first-team offense. Branch played with the second-team defense and made a terrific play knocking a pass away from wide receiver Tom Kennedy in a team period. He played it perfect. He also looked good as a gunner getting down the field during a punt period and corralling wide receiver Kalif Raymond before he could get rolling on a return. – Tim Twentyman

Still got it: Cornerbacks coach Dré Bly still looks like he could strap it up and play. During a special teams drill he was working with gunners and blockers on the outside. He was talking to a group of guys when a wayward punt headed their way. The group of players scattered, and Bly calmly stood his ground and snagged the punt. Bly averaged 12.6 yards per punt return in his NFL career with a score. – Tim Twentyman