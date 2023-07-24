O'HARA: Hutchinson keeping it simple as he looks to increase his production

The Lions went 8-2 in their last 10 games to finish 9-8. They had the same record as the Seahawks but missed making the playoffs on a tiebreaker – a loss to the Seahawks in the regular season.

The hype machine is running in high gear with expectations for the Lions to be a rising power in the NFC.

The hype is real, but Hutchinson has a way to deal with it.

"It's kind of hard not to see it," he said. "You see it. I think it's smart ... a lot of our guys stay off it. It can get to your head a little bit.