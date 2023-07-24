training-camp-news

Presented by

O'HARA: Hutchinson keeping it simple as he looks to increase his production

Jul 24, 2023 at 05:40 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Aidan Hutchinson wants to increase his production over what he accomplished in his rookie season with the Detroit Lions, but that doesn't mean he wants to add to his repertoire of pass-rush moves.

Hutchinson had a solid rookie season after being drafted second overall by the Lions. He had 9.5 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

He wants to be more proficient with the tactics he is already using.

"I'm not a big believer in doing too many different things," Hutchinson said on the first day of Lions training camp practice. "It's important to have two to three moves.

"As long as you can do that at a high level, you probably won't be blocked. The second you start trying to add this and add that, it complicates the game.

"I think it's important to keep pass rush simple."

Hutchinson's performance made him a key figure in the Lions' turnaround that projects them by many as favorites to win the NFC North.

Related Links

The Lions went 8-2 in their last 10 games to finish 9-8. They had the same record as the Seahawks but missed making the playoffs on a tiebreaker – a loss to the Seahawks in the regular season.

The hype machine is running in high gear with expectations for the Lions to be a rising power in the NFC.

The hype is real, but Hutchinson has a way to deal with it.

"It's kind of hard not to see it," he said. "You see it. I think it's smart ... a lot of our guys stay off it. It can get to your head a little bit.

"We keep that underdog mentality. We haven't won anything yet. There are a lot of expectations. We still feel like the underdog."

Training camp photos: July 23, 2023

View photos from Day 1 of Detroit Lions training camp on Sunday July 23, 2023.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 54

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 54

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 54

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 54

Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 54

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
The team huddle during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 54

The team huddle during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 54

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 54

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 54

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 54

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 54

Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 54

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 54

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 54

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 54

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 54

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 54

Detroit Lions Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 54

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 54

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 54

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 54

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 54

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 54

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 54

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Christian Covington (52) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 54

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 54

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41), Detroit Lions linebacker Julian Okwara (99), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95), Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jarren Williams (24) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 54

Detroit Lions cornerback Jarren Williams (24) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 54

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 54

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 54

Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 54

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 54

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 54

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 54

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 54

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim (33) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 54

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
54 / 54

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on July 23, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Hutchinson is benefitting from have a year of experience in the NFL under his belt.

"The game has slowed down," he said. "Everything feels a lot easier, man. I feel like I have a better grasp on what I do, and my position in the scheme and system. Being out there today (in practice), it was a lot less tiring.

"You're not thinking as much. I was just rolling and having fun. It's just that experience that's so critical."

Related Content

news

Camp Notes: Gardner-Johnson leaves practice with injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

Camp Notes: Onwuzurike excited to be back on the practice field

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 1 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

5 things to watch: 2023 training camp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch as the Detroit Lions kick off 2023 training camp.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are the Lions' strengths & weaknesses heading into camp?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for 2023 training camp.

news

2023 training camp preview: Special teams

Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions special teams units heading into training camp practices.

news

2023 training camp preview: Quarterback

Tim Twentyman previews the quarterback position heading into training camp practices.

news

2023 training camp preview: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the offensive line heading into training camp practices.

news

2023 training camp preview: Defensive line

Tim Twentyman previews the defensive line heading into training camp practices.

news

2023 training camp preview: Wide receiver

Tim Twentyman previews the wide receiver position heading into training camp practices.

Advertising