TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Falling behind: Second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike hasn't participated much in practice the first two weeks of training camp and now we know why. Onwuzurike's been dealing with a back injury dating back to his college days at Washington that kept him out of practice again Wednesday. He's seen a couple specialists about his back, and Campbell said the report the team got back from them was positive. The plan right now is to get Onwuzurike back on the field next week and try to get him up to speed physically for the start of the regular season. – Tim Twentyman