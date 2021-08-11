TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Toning it down: Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he and his staff felt really good about the work the team put in during Tuesday's padded practice in Allen Park, so Campbell scaled it back on Wednesday, which was more of an unpadded walkthrough.
"You're still competing against each other, but just kind of get their bodies back a little bit for this preseason game," Campbell said. – Tim Twentyman
Consistency: Punter Jack Fox has it. He put on a show with his moonshots in Monday's indoor practice. Outdoors Wednesday was another show of punts landing inside the 20, one after another. – Mike O'Hara
Good news: Tight end T.J. Hockenson and defensive end Da'Shawn Hand left Tuesday's practice due to injury, but Campbell said both injuries were minor. That's especially good news when it comes to Hockenson, who's expected to be a big part of what the Lions do offensively. It's unlikely Hockenson or Hand plays in Friday's preseason opener.
It will be a good opportunity for tight end Alize Mack to show what he can do. He took first-team reps along with Darren Fells at tight end during Wednesday's practice. – Tim Twentyman
Weather or not: The Lions caught a break in the weather and avoided moving practice indoors for a second time this week. Some dark clouds were moving in about a half hour into practice, but they veered off and practice continued outside. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from practice at Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday August 10, 2021.
Falling behind: Second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike hasn't participated much in practice the first two weeks of training camp and now we know why. Onwuzurike's been dealing with a back injury dating back to his college days at Washington that kept him out of practice again Wednesday. He's seen a couple specialists about his back, and Campbell said the report the team got back from them was positive. The plan right now is to get Onwuzurike back on the field next week and try to get him up to speed physically for the start of the regular season. – Tim Twentyman
Welcome sight: Rookie running back Jermar Jefferson has had a really nice start to camp, so it was discouraging to see him suffer an ankle injury Monday. Jefferson sat out Tuesday's practice, but was back on the field for Wednesday's walkthrough. That's certainly a good sign for a running back room that's dealt with some injuries. The Lions signed running back Javon Leake today, who played with Washington last season. It's unclear if Jefferson will be available for the preseason opener Friday night. – Tim Twentyman