Lions agree to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims via trade

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with the New York Jets to acquire WR Denzel Mims and a 2025 conditional seventh-round draft selection via trade in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round draft selection. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.
Mims joins the Lions after three seasons (2020-22) with the Jets, where he appeared in 30 games (15 starts) and caught 42 passes for 676 yards (16.1 avg.). He originally entered the NFL with New York as a second-round draft selection (59th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Baylor.
Detroit also announced today the following transactions:
RELEASED
K Michael Badgley
PLACED ON ACTIVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
TE Derrick Deese
QB Hendon Hooker
DL Zach Morton