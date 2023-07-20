TWENTYMAN: What Mims trade means for Lions' offense

Jul 20, 2023 at 03:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have bolstered their wide receiver room ahead of the start of training camp.

The Lions have agreed to send a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025 to the New York Jets in exchange for wide receiver Denzel Mims, a former second-round pick by the Jets in 2020, and a conditional seventh-round pick in 2025. The NFL Network is reporting the trade is conditional on Mims making the Lions' 53-man roster out of camp for the picks to swap hands.

Mims has 42 catches for 676 yards and no touchdowns in 30 games over three seasons in New York. He appeared in 10 games last year (four starts) and caught 11 passes. He'll try to prove he can help a receiving corps that will be without Jameson Williams for the first six games of the regular season.

Mims is 6-foot-3, 207 pounds and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds at the 2020 NFL Combine with a 38.5-inch vertical and a 10'11" broad jump. He adds size and speed on the outside for Detroit.

Williams, the No. 12 pick of last year's draft, missed most of last season while rehabbing from a torn ACL and is out until late October this season for violating the league's gambling policy. Mims is expected to compete primarily with Josh Reynolds, Marvin Jones Jr. and Kalif Raymond for time on the outside. Slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown enters 2023 as Detroit's top receiving threat after catching 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Also vying for roster spots and playing time at receiver in camp are rookie seventh-round pick Antione Green, veterans Tom Kennedy, Maurice Alexander and Trinity Benson, and undrafted rookies Dylan Drummond and Chase Cota.

To make room for Mims on the roster, the Detroit Lions released kicker Michael Badgley.

