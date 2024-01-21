RECAP: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Jan 21, 2024 at 06:49 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out next week in California in the NFC Championship Game to decide who punches their ticket as the NFC representative in Super Bowl LVIII.

Detroit handled their business Sunday afternoon defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-23, to set up next week's matchup at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earned the right to host the Lions by beating the Green Bay Packers Saturday night.

The Lions had to get past the Bucs, who came in winners of five of their last six games.

A Jahmyr Gibbs 31-yard touchdown run and an Amon-Ra St. Brown 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter gave the Lions a 14-point lead and proved to be enough to put Detroit in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991.

The Bucs cut the lead to 31-23 late and had the ball at their 10-yard line with one minute and 59 seconds to play. The drive only lasted two plays, however, as linebacker Derrick Barnes sealed the deal for Detroit with a diving interception.

It was a complete team win.

Detroit opened the scoring on their second possession of the game on a Michael Badgley 23-yard field goal that was set up by a C.J. Gardner-Johnson interception at midfield.

Detroit made it 10-3 early in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Josh Reynolds to cap off a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Tampa Bay tied the game right before the end of the first half on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to tight end Cade Otton with just 19 seconds left in the half. Two Mike Evans receptions totaling 56 yards helped set up the score.

Detroit went up 17-10 late in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run on a 4th & goal play.

Tampa Bay made it 17-17 in the final seconds of the third quarter on Mayfield's second touchdown pass of the game, this one a 12-yard screen to running back Rachaad White that caught the Lions' defense in a blitz.

In a back and forth contest all afternoon, Gibbs gave the Lions the lead once again with a 31-yard run with just over 13 minutes left in the game. St. Brown pushed the lead to 31-17 with just over six minutes left in the game.

Mayfield and the Bucs weren't done yet. They went 75 yards in just nine plays taking off less than two minutes off the clock to pull within one score on a 16-yard Evans touchdown. The Bucs converted a 4th & 14 to keep the drive alive.

But in the end, it was Barnes and the Lions' defense that preserved the win for Detroit.

Lions vs. Buccaneers Divisional Round photos

View photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions Divisional Round game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 21 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
American actor, musician, and playwright Jeff Daniels and American singer, songwriter, and musician Bob Seger during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
American actor, musician, and playwright Jeff Daniels and American singer, songwriter, and musician Bob Seger during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Fans before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Fans before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) celebrate after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a first down during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87)during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87)during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Third Down Town during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Third Down Town during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates after a sack during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) returns a punt during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) returns a punt during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), and Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Chase Lucas (27), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) scores a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) intercepts a pass during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrates after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) celebrate after an interception during an NFC Divisional round football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 21, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
QB Comparison: Quarterback Jared Goff was an efficient 30-of-43 passing for 287 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 103.5 passer rating. He also rushed six times for six yards, including a first down.

Mayfield completed 26 of his 41 passes for three touchdowns and two interceptions for a 94.5 rating.

Big moment: The game completely flipped in the fourth quarter in the span of just 14 plays. Gibbs gave the Lions a 24-17 lead with just over 13 minutes left in the game.

Detroit's defense then held Tampa Bay to a three and out, giving the offense the ball back at their 11-yard line. Goff orchestrated a 10-play, 89-yard drive that took off nearly six minutes of the clock and was capped off by the St. Brown touchdown to make it a 31-17 game.

Key stat: The Lions were held to just 40 yards on 22 carries in the first matchup between these two teams Week 6. The Lions turned their run game into a weapon this time around with 114 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns on 26 attempts.

Injury report: Starting left guard Jonah Jackson left the game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.
Tight end Brock Wright injured his forearm and also didn't return.

Next week: at San Francisco, Jan. 28, 6:30 p.m. EST

