RECAP: Lions vs. Buccaneers

Detroit opened the scoring on their second possession of the game on a Michael Badgley 23-yard field goal that was set up by a C.J. Gardner-Johnson interception at midfield.

Detroit made it 10-3 early in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Josh Reynolds to cap off a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

Tampa Bay tied the game right before the end of the first half on a 2-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to tight end Cade Otton with just 19 seconds left in the half. Two Mike Evans receptions totaling 56 yards helped set up the score.

Detroit went up 17-10 late in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run on a 4th & goal play.

Tampa Bay made it 17-17 in the final seconds of the third quarter on Mayfield's second touchdown pass of the game, this one a 12-yard screen to running back Rachaad White that caught the Lions' defense in a blitz.

In a back and forth contest all afternoon, Gibbs gave the Lions the lead once again with a 31-yard run with just over 13 minutes left in the game. St. Brown pushed the lead to 31-17 with just over six minutes left in the game.

Mayfield and the Bucs weren't done yet. They went 75 yards in just nine plays taking off less than two minutes off the clock to pull within one score on a 16-yard Evans touchdown. The Bucs converted a 4th & 14 to keep the drive alive.