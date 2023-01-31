QB Jared Goff named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Make it four Pro Bowlers for the Detroit Lions.
The NFL announced Tuesday that quarterback Jared Goff will be joining teammates Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Goff is replacing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Goff finished the 2022 season ranked in the top 10 in nearly all major passing categories including sixth in yards (4,438), seventh in yards per attempt (7.56), fifth in touchdowns (29), seventh in passer rating (99.3) and second in interception percentage (1.2).
He was integral in helping guide the Lions to an 8-2 finish after a 1-6 start.
"He fits us," head coach Dan Campbell said of Goff after the season. "He really does. We're about running the football, play-action pass and when you do those things you need a quarterback that can get you in the right play and is very good at accuracy and decision making and he fits the bill in all of that."
The multi-day AFC vs NFC Pro Bowl competition begins live on ESPN at 7:00 PM EST on Thursday, February 2, 2023. For more 2023 Pro Bowl event information, click here.