QB Jared Goff named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Jan 31, 2023 at 12:00 PM
Former Lions play Glover Quin during talking to Managing Director of DetroitLions.com Lindsay Miller during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Lindsay Miller

Managing Director Detroitlions.com

Make it four Pro Bowlers for the Detroit Lions.

The NFL announced Tuesday that quarterback Jared Goff will be joining teammates Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown in Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Goff is replacing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Goff finished the 2022 season ranked in the top 10 in nearly all major passing categories including sixth in yards (4,438), seventh in yards per attempt (7.56), fifth in touchdowns (29), seventh in passer rating (99.3) and second in interception percentage (1.2).

He was integral in helping guide the Lions to an 8-2 finish after a 1-6 start.

"He fits us," head coach Dan Campbell said of Goff after the season. "He really does. We're about running the football, play-action pass and when you do those things you need a quarterback that can get you in the right play and is very good at accuracy and decision making and he fits the bill in all of that."

The multi-day AFC vs NFC Pro Bowl competition begins live on ESPN at 7:00 PM EST on Thursday, February 2, 2023. For more 2023 Pro Bowl event information, click here.

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: NFL officially sets 2023 salary cap: What it means for Lions

news

5 things to watch: 2023 Senior Bowl

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 things to watch during Senior Bowl practices this week.

news

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown & T Penei Sewell named to 2023 Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been named to the Pro Bowl Games replacing A.J. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell has been named to the Pro Bowl Games replacing Lane Johnson.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: The serious love for Jamaal Williams shows something about him — and Detroit Lions fans

Advertising