RECAP: Lions vs. Bills

Buffalo countered on their second possession of the game, going 75 yards in 10 plays with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie beating Lions nickel cornerback Will Harris on a 19-yard scoring strike from Allen.

A Williams fumble on Detroit's next possession gave Buffalo good field position at their own 42-yard line. Allen would navigate Buffalo's offense into the end zone from there, capped off with his 3-yard run to give the Bills a 14-7 lead midway through the second quarter.

The Lions' offense came right back putting together a 15-play drive to tie the game on a 1-yard pass from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions converted two 4th and 1 attempts on the drive, including the St. Brown touchdown on 4th and goal from the 1-yard line.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone came up with an interception on a ball tipped by fellow linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez at the Lions' 4-yard line on the Bills first possession of the second half.

But on 3rd and 15 at the Lions' 3-yard line on their subsequent possession, backup guard Dan Skipper, starting in place of the injured Jonah Jackson, was beat by Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Oliver sacked Goff in the end zone for a safety to give the Bills a 19-14 lead.

The Lions battled back and took a 20-19 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Goff to wide receiver DJ Chark. Running back D’Andre Swift made it 22-19 running it in for the two-point conversion.

Allen then led a 14-play, 90-yard drive that culminated with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Diggs with two minutes and 40 seconds left in the game.