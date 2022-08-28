RECAP: Lions at Steelers

Detroit's first-team offense, minus quarterback Jared Goff, running back D’Andre Swift and running back Jamaal Williams, but with their starting offensive line and wide receivers, wasn't able to do much against the Steelers' defense.

Led by backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough, Detroit went punt, punt, interception, turnover on downs and punt with only six first downs, 100 total yards, 37 rushing yards and most importantly, no points, as a first-team unit.

Boyle was 3-of-8 passing for 25 yards with an interception and a 6.8 passer rating when playing with the starters. Blough was 4-for-7 for 50 yards with a 79.5 rating.

The starters on both sides of the ball for the Lions left the game with the Steelers leading 9-0.

Reserves: The Lions reserves on defense played against the Steelers offensive starters at the end of the first half and allowed a six-play, 92-yard drive in just one minute and 20 seconds capped off by the game's first touchdown, a Steven Sims 6-yard score, to push the Steelers' lead to 16-0 at the half.

Boyle led a third quarter scoring drive that resulted in a 36-yard Austin Seibert field goal.