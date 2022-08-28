RECAP: Lions at Steelers

Starters: There was some good and some not so good in the first half of football Sunday in Pittsburgh with both the Lions and Steelers starters playing the first half.
Let's start with the good.
Detroit's first-team defense was really good. They allowed nine points on three field goals, but two of those field goals were set up from turnovers by the Lions – interception and turnover on downs – deep in Lions territory that set the Steelers' offense up at the 19 and 25 yard lines, respectfully. In both instances, the defense forced three and outs and field goal tries.
Overall, Detroit's first-team defense played four series and allowed 59 yards and the three field goals.
Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, defensive lineman Charles Harris and safety Tracy Walker recorded sacks. Safety DeShon Elliott (four tackles) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (two tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended) played well too.
Now to the not so good.
View photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions Preseason Week 3 game at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh, PA.
Detroit's first-team offense, minus quarterback Jared Goff, running back D’Andre Swift and running back Jamaal Williams, but with their starting offensive line and wide receivers, wasn't able to do much against the Steelers' defense.
Led by backup quarterbacks Tim Boyle and David Blough, Detroit went punt, punt, interception, turnover on downs and punt with only six first downs, 100 total yards, 37 rushing yards and most importantly, no points, as a first-team unit.
Boyle was 3-of-8 passing for 25 yards with an interception and a 6.8 passer rating when playing with the starters. Blough was 4-for-7 for 50 yards with a 79.5 rating.
The starters on both sides of the ball for the Lions left the game with the Steelers leading 9-0.
Reserves: The Lions reserves on defense played against the Steelers offensive starters at the end of the first half and allowed a six-play, 92-yard drive in just one minute and 20 seconds capped off by the game's first touchdown, a Steven Sims 6-yard score, to push the Steelers' lead to 16-0 at the half.
Boyle led a third quarter scoring drive that resulted in a 36-yard Austin Seibert field goal.
Veteran defensive lineman Austin Bryant, who's had a really strong camp, blocked a field goal in the third quarter to thwart a short Steelers 30-yard field goal attempt.
Blough led a late scoring drive and capped it off with a 5-yard scrambling touchdown pass to wide receiver Quintez Cephus.
Blough finished the game playing in the second and fourth quarters and was 17-of-32 passing for 160 yards with a touchdown pass and a 77.6 passer rating.
Boyle started the first and second halves and finished 5-of-15 for 64 yards with an interception and 19.9 passer rating.
The game ended with the Steelers winning, 19-9
Injury Report: The Lions starters on both sides of the ball avoided injury, which is always important finishing up the preseason.
Up next: Sept. 11 vs Philadelphia at Ford Field (Week 1 of regular season)