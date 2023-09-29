RECAP: Lions at Packers 

GREEN BAY – The Detroit Lions sent a clear message to the rest of the NFC North Thursday night that they are the team to beat in the division at the quarter point of the season.

The Lions went into Green Bay in front of a national audience on Thursday Night Football and completely dominated the Packers, 34-20, to improve to 3-1 on the season and put themselves in sole position of first place in the division.

Green Bay led the game 3-0 early, scoring after a Jared Goff interception on the Lions' opening possession of the game. It was a nice job by the Lions' defense to force the field goal after Green Bay started the drive following the pick at the Lions' 16-yard line.

It was a sign of things to come for Detroit's defense.

Detroit scored three touchdowns and a field goal on their next four possessions to take a 24-3 lead, as Detroit's defense forced three three and outs and set the offense up on another drive at the Green Bay 7-yard line on a Jerry Jacobs interception.