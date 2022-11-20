RECAP: Lions at Giants

The Giants took an early 6-3 lead late in the first quarter on a Jones 3-yard touchdown run, but kicker Graham Gano missed the extra point.

The Lions retook the lead late in the second quarter on a 4-yard Jamaal Williams touchdown run, his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. The score was set up by the Hutchinson interception and 19-yard return to the Giants' 18-yard line. Hutchinson became the first defensive lineman to record two interceptions in their rookie season for Detroit.

The Lions increased their lead to 17-6 with Williams' second touchdown run of the game, this one from 1 yard out, with less than a minute to play in the second quarter.

Detroit took the opening possession of the second half 56 yards in nine plays capped off by Williams' third touchdown to increase their lead to 24-6.

New York trimmed the lead to 24-12 in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard Matt Breida touchdown run, but Gano missed the extra point again.

Detroit's defense helped ice the game late when cornerback Will Harris forced a fumble on a short catch by wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and Hutchinson jumped on the ball. That led to a D’Andre Swift 4-yard touchdown run and a 31-12 lead for the Lions.