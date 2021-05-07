Lions sign OL Frank Ragnow to contract extension through 2026 season

May 07, 2021 at 09:38 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRAD HOLMES:

"Frank is a foundational piece of what we're building in Detroit and he is everything that we're looking for in a Lion. Frank plays the game the right way and has dedicated himself to improving his craft each season. We are ecstatic to come to this agreement and to have Frank be a leader on our team for years to come."

Ragnow arrived in Detroit in 2018 as the team's first-round draft pick (20th overall) out of Arkansas. He has started all 45 career games in which he's appeared and capped off his 2020 season with Second-Team AP All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl berth.

Related Content

news

Lions sign free agent TE Darren Fells

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed free agent TE Darren Fells.
news

Lions sign free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed free agents LS Scott Daly and G Evan Heim.
news

Lions agree to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents.
news

Lions exercise fifth-year option for OL Frank Ragnow

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have exercised the fifth-year option on the contract of OL Frank Ragnow.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent S Dean Marlowe.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Quinton Dunbar

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Corn Elder.
news

Lions sign free agent WR Kalif Raymond

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed free agent WR Kalif Raymond.
news

Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone and WR Damion Ratley

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Alex Anzalone and free agent WR Damion Ratley.
news

Lions sign free agents QB Tim Boyle, K Randy Bullock & WR Breshad Perriman

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed free agent QB Tim Boyle, unrestricted free agent K Randy Bullock and unrestricted free agent WR Breshad Perriman.
news

Lions sign unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions announced Friday that they have signed unrestricted free agents DE Charles Harris and RB Jamaal Williams.
Advertising