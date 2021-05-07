Lions sign OL Frank Ragnow to contract extension through 2026 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed OL Frank Ragnow to a contract extension through the 2026 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
STATEMENT FROM LIONS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER BRAD HOLMES:
"Frank is a foundational piece of what we're building in Detroit and he is everything that we're looking for in a Lion. Frank plays the game the right way and has dedicated himself to improving his craft each season. We are ecstatic to come to this agreement and to have Frank be a leader on our team for years to come."
Ragnow arrived in Detroit in 2018 as the team's first-round draft pick (20th overall) out of Arkansas. He has started all 45 career games in which he's appeared and capped off his 2020 season with Second-Team AP All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl berth.