Okudah working to find his voice in the community

Like many young players coming into the NFL, Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has goals he wants to accomplish, both on and off the field.

Now going into his second season, Okudah has gained a unique perspective in a relatively short time in the NFL. He knows he can make a huge impact off the field. In addition to the success he wants to accomplish on the football field, both individually and for the Lions organization, Okudah would like to be named a Walter Payton Man of the Year one day.

It's not often we hear young players have that goal in mind so early in their career.

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in last year's NFL Draft, has stayed in Detroit this offseason to rehab from the core muscle surgery he had in mid-December. While here rehabbing, he's started to find his voice in the community with some of the charitable work he's become involved with.

"I know that growing up seeing an athlete come talk to me, the athlete never probably realized it, but it did so much to inspire me and push me and gave me extra motivation," Okudah told detroitlions.com.