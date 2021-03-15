Connection with coaching staff one of the reasons Williams wanted to come to Detroit

Wide receiver Tyrell Williams felt an instant connection with the Detroit Lions coaching staff during the team's push to sign him in free agency, and that is one of the reasons he decided to sign with Detroit in free agency this offseason.

"Just knowing that familiarity with coach (Anthony) Lynn and talking to coach (Dan) Campbell and all those guys they got me excited and fired up and they believed in me too and I believe in them," Williams said in a Zoom call Monday.

"It just seemed like a great fit. I'm just excited to get going and be around those guys and a whole coaching staff that's pretty much former players is a big reason why I wanted to come here."

Williams, 29, missed the 2020 season for the Las Vegas Raiders with a torn labrum, but said he's back to about 95 percent healthy five months out of surgery. He's running routes and catching balls, and will be good to go for offseason training.