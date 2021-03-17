Okudah looking forward to his second season with Lions

Okudah said that went a long way with him, knowing Campbell has his back. It has also given him extra motivation to prove his new head coach right heading into his second season.

Knowing that this new staff believes in him, Okudah said he feels a responsibility to prove that faith is well placed with his play on the field.

"I can't let this team down," he said. "I'm just investing myself any way possible to be the best player I can for the City of Detroit.

"I can't express how blessed I feel to have (defensive backs coach) Aubrey (Pleasant) and (defensive coordinator) Aaron (Glenn) in the building. Those are guys that obviously ... Aaron was an All-Pro corner, had tremendous success in the NFL. I don't think you'll find a lot of guys that know technique, know how to coach the scheme.

"I've heard (Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen) Ramsey give his testimonial of how (Pleasant) has impacted his play. I've heard (Saints Pro Bowl cornerback) Marshon Lattimore talk about how Aaron Glenn has impacted his play. So, I think the want to be great is there, but to have coaches that are able to get you to where you want to go to.