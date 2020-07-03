Friday, Jul 03, 2020 08:37 AM

O'HARA: What we learned from the virtual offseason program

/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Be ready.

That's what we learned would determine success, failure or something in between in an unprecedented NFL 2020 offseason when the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Be ready to react. Be ready to change. Be ready to listen. Be ready to learn.

That's what teams had to do in a virtual offseason with personnel executives working at home under a quarantine mandated by the NFL that barred all 32 teams from doing business at their franchise headquarters.

And what we should hope will have greater and more lasting impact, is how players came together to discuss social justice issues and bond together after the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, which resulted in four Minneapolis police officers being charged.

We start with the business of football – but be ready for social justice:

There were groans around the NFL and predictions that it would never work when Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the free-agent signing period and draft would both start on schedule.

Here's how the Lions' operated:

Free agency: The results look like it was business as usual for the Lions in Bob Quinn's fifth year as general manager.

Unlike the previous year, when Quinn signed Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers, there were no high-profile signings this year. Quinn signed free agents at positions of need – among them offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., linebacker Reggie Ragland, defensive tackles Danny Shelton and Nick Williams and cornerback Desmond Trufant.

He also worked a trade with the Eagles that brought the Lions a third-round draft pick in exchange for cornerback Darius Slay.

The bottom line on free agents: It didn't seem different than any other season, except for the restrictions on meeting with players. The homework had been done.

Related Links

The draft: Preparations could not have been more different than normal soon after the Combine ended in March. Pro days and individual workouts were called off, and teams were not allowed to visit players or bring them in for meetings and workouts.

Goodell gave franchises ample warning that each team would conduct its draft at home – but not at its headquarters facility – and there would be no draft bonanza in Las Vegas.

Goodell handled his usual role from his basement, announcing picks and greeting draftees via Zoom.

Quinn's first two picks – cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back D’Andre Swift – were high-value prospects. Two third-round picks, edge rusher Julian Okwara and guard Jonah Jackson, could be starters or rotational players as rookies.

Bottom line: The Lions adjusted to the virtual draft. They even had an IT expert on call in a Winnebago at Quinn's home in Metro Detroit.

Quinn's fifth draft as GM of the Lions might have been his best.

Belle Isle Freedom March photos

View photos from the Belle Island Freedom March Friday June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Joique Bell marches with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
1 / 15

Joique Bell marches with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Joique Bell at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
2 / 15

Joique Bell at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Joique Bell, Christian Jones, Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
3 / 15

Joique Bell, Christian Jones, Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
4 / 15

Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
5 / 15

Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Matt Patricia, Christian Jones, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara and Jamal Agnew at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
6 / 15

Matt Patricia, Christian Jones, Julian Okwara, Romeo Okwara and Jamal Agnew at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Christian Jones, Julian Okwara and Jamal Agnew at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
7 / 15

Christian Jones, Julian Okwara and Jamal Agnew at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Romeo Okwara, Dylan Thompson, Julian Okwara, Matt Patricia and Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
8 / 15

Romeo Okwara, Dylan Thompson, Julian Okwara, Matt Patricia and Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Christian Jones, Kyle Caskey, Jamal Agnew, Romeo Okwara, Dylan Thompson, Julian Okwara and Matt Patricia with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
9 / 15

Christian Jones, Kyle Caskey, Jamal Agnew, Romeo Okwara, Dylan Thompson, Julian Okwara and Matt Patricia with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
10 / 15

Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
11 / 15

Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
12 / 15

Demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
13 / 15

Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
14 / 15

Joique Bell with demonstrators at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab
Jamal Agnew at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.
15 / 15

Jamal Agnew at the Belle Isle Peace March Friday, June 5, 2020 in Detroit.

Indie Film Lab/Indie Film Lab

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Bonding: As protests raged throughout the country, two Lions practices days in late May were spent with players discussing social justice and racial issues. Black players spoke of the mistreatment they've gotten because of their skin color.

In a Zoom interview with the Detroit media, center Frank Ragnow called the sessions "eye opening" and "heart breaking."

Ragnow, going into his third season as a Lion, grew up in a town about 30 minutes southwest of Minneapolis.

He spoke in stark, measured tones about watching the video of Floyd's murder, and of hearing what his black teammates had faced.

"Absolutely disgusting – hard to watch, watching that video," Ragnow said. "It's hard to stomach that's a reality, what's happening in our country today.

"Team meetings this week have been very unique, especially from the perspective of myself, a white kid who grew up in suburban slash country privileged. I say I was a privileged kid. I had a very great upbringing. I never had to worry about things my black brothers in that locker room had to worry about.

"Just uncomfortable hearing them in that team meeting talk about situations that have happened throughout their life that they have to think about. Obviously, I was aware that there was a problem in this country, and I knew we were not perfectly united as a country.

"It's been very eye opening, very uncomfortable. Very real. I've just been trying, as a white person trying to listen, trying to let them know – really let every black person know -- I don't want to be part of that problem anymore. I want to be there with them.

"I want to help make it better. We're all ready to learn. We're all trying to listen. We're trying to be together."

Related Content

Where are they now: Johnnie Morton
news

Where are they now: Johnnie Morton

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Johnnie Morton.
Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

Rod Wood talks ownership change, season schedule & more

Team president Rod Wood touched on a number of topics in a recent Town Hall presented by Bodman, including the change in ownership, preparing for the season and more.
O'HARA: Mrs. Hamp likely to follow her mother's hands-on management style
news

O'HARA: Mrs. Hamp likely to follow her mother's hands-on management style

New principal owner and chairman Sheila Ford Hamp plans to "take a deep dive" into learning all facets of the organization. 
Mrs. Ford brought a hands-on style to Lions as owner
news

Mrs. Ford brought a hands-on style to Lions as owner

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

O'HARA: Offense on track heading into Bevell's second season

The offense achieved Darrell Bevell's No. 1 goal this offseason: It got a jump on improving over last season's performance.
Offensive lineman Jeff Backus
news

Where are they now: Jeff Backus

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Jeff Backus.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia at a press conference on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

O'HARA: Virtual offseason program brings Lions closer together beyond football

The Detroit Lions did more than work on team and individual skills in the two months of the virtual offseason program that ended this week.
Where are they now: Bubba Baker
news

Where are they now: Bubba Baker

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Bubba Baker.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Johnson embracing change on & off the field

It has been an offseason of dramatic change on and off the playing field, and Lions running back Kerryon Johnson welcomes those changes with an eye on what they can mean in the future.
Where are they now: Cory Schlesinger
news

Where are they now: Cory Schlesinger

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Cory Schlesinger.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Ragnow listening and learning from Lions teammates

Frank Ragnow has felt the emotions of his African American Detroit Lions teammates speaking in team meetings this week about racism they've endured because of their skin color.

Advertising