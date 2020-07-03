O'HARA: What we learned from the virtual offseason program

Bonding: As protests raged throughout the country, two Lions practices days in late May were spent with players discussing social justice and racial issues. Black players spoke of the mistreatment they've gotten because of their skin color.

In a Zoom interview with the Detroit media, center Frank Ragnow called the sessions "eye opening" and "heart breaking."

Ragnow, going into his third season as a Lion, grew up in a town about 30 minutes southwest of Minneapolis.

He spoke in stark, measured tones about watching the video of Floyd's murder, and of hearing what his black teammates had faced.

"Absolutely disgusting – hard to watch, watching that video," Ragnow said. "It's hard to stomach that's a reality, what's happening in our country today.

"Team meetings this week have been very unique, especially from the perspective of myself, a white kid who grew up in suburban slash country privileged. I say I was a privileged kid. I had a very great upbringing. I never had to worry about things my black brothers in that locker room had to worry about.

"Just uncomfortable hearing them in that team meeting talk about situations that have happened throughout their life that they have to think about. Obviously, I was aware that there was a problem in this country, and I knew we were not perfectly united as a country.

"It's been very eye opening, very uncomfortable. Very real. I've just been trying, as a white person trying to listen, trying to let them know – really let every black person know -- I don't want to be part of that problem anymore. I want to be there with them.