Bevell hopes new-look o-line will help bring more balance to offense

The Lions added tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency, a player who should be an upgrade in the run game over Rick Wagner, who now plays for Green Bay.

Detroit drafted guards Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg with back-to-back picks in this year's NFL Draft. Bevell thinks they bring a certain toughness and attitude to the o-line room.

"If I think back to what (center) Frank (Ragnow) maybe was talking to you guys about that toughness and when you look at those guys with Jonah and with Logan and those guys, I think they bring that mentality," Bevell said.

"You really want those tough, nasty grinders because that's what it is in the run game. It's a grown man's type of game and I've always talked on here that's something we really hang our hat on and we weren't able to do it as well as we wanted to last year. So, hopefully some of these additions will be able to help us do that."

More than any other position group, the offensive line has to be in lockstep with all five guys playing as a singular unit. Having to operate the offseason program in a virtual environment certainly doesn't help, but at least all 32 teams are in the same boat. Bevell said when it comes to that unit, the right hand needs to know what the left hand is doing.