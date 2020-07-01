Undlin likes the depth Lions have at defensive tackle

Shelton had 61 tackles, three sacks, six quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 16 games (14 starts) for the Patriots last season. He's stout against the run, but provided a little something in the interior pass rush for New England as well last year.

Williams is coming off a career year with Chicago that saw him record six sacks and 42 tackles in 16 games (five starts). He added nine quarterback hits and two forced fumbles as he made the most of the first significant playing time in his five-year career.

"Excited to have both of them in that room," Undlin said of Shelton and Williams. "Great fit personality-wise, character-wise, they're just great guys first and foremost, and then obviously they have a great skill set. So, expecting great things out of both of them."

The real wildcard for Detroit along the interior of the defensive line is Hand, who is entering his third season. He was Pro Football Focus' highest graded rookie interior lineman in 2018, but he was limited to just three games last season due to injury. He's versatile and athletic, and could provide Detroit even more pass rushing prowess from the interior, if he can stay healthy.

Atkins and Strong provide experienced depth – Atkins played over 400 snaps last season – and Detroit's hoping they found a late-round gem in either Penisini or Cornell.