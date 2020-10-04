RECAP: Lions vs. Saints

It couldn't have started any better for the Detroit Lions Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.
They scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game. Then they got a hand on Saints quarterback Drew Brees' first pass attempt and intercepted the ball. The Lions' offense came right back onto the field and converted that takeaway into another touchdown. Just like that, the Lions led 14-0 with less than five minutes off the clock.
Unfortunately, that's about all that would go right for the Lions for the next 35 minutes or so.
New Orleans rattled off 35 straight points to take a 35-14 lead at one point in the third quarter. The Saints didn't punt for the first time until 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
New Orleans would go on to win 35-29 to improve to 2-2 on the year. The loss drops the Lions to 1-3 on the season as they head into their bye week.
View photos from Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints Week 4 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit
Advertising
Credit Detroit for not giving up and fighting back. Detroit pulled to within 35-29 with under four minutes left in the game on an Adrian Peterson 5-yard touchdown run and T.J. Hockenson two-point conversion, but New Orleans was able to run the clock out from there converting a couple key third downs.
New Orleans racked up 275 yards and 19 first downs in the first half alone. The Saints finished with 392 total yards with 29 first downs, while amassing 164 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Detroit's defense was pushed around upfront in the running game for most of the contest, and couldn't find a way to consistently get off the field on third down (Saints 10-for-14 on third down).
D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay, Hockenson and Peterson scored touchdowns for the Lions.
QB Comparison: Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 31 passes for 206 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The interception came in the Saints' end zone, wiping points off the board. He finished with a 94.3 passer rating.
Brees was 19-of-25 passing for 246 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on that tipped pass. He had a 116.4 passer rating for the game.
Worrisome trend: Detroit entered Sunday ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing defense, and the Saints were able to have their way on the ground most of the day.
New Orleans rushed for 107 yards in the first half and finished with 164 yards with three rushing touchdowns. Detroit allowed 149 yards on the ground in a Week 1 loss to Chicago and 259 rushing yards to Green Bay in a Week 2 loss.
Promising trend: Swift was a much bigger part of the offensive game plan for the Lions, and he rewarded them with some good production.
Swift caught four passes for 30 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown from Stafford to kick off the scoring. He rushed four times for 22 yards and a 5.5 average.
Injury report: The Lions were down two defensive starters in the second half. Cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed Detroit's last two games with a hamstring injury, left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. There was no immediate word if it was the same hamstring he's been dealing with.
Defensive tackle Nick Williams also left and did not return after suffering a shoulder injury.
Running back Kerryon Johnson was attended to for a moment on the sideline in the fourth quarter, but he returned a short time later.