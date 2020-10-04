RECAP: Lions vs. Saints

Oct 04, 2020 at 04:32 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

It couldn't have started any better for the Detroit Lions Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field.

They scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game. Then they got a hand on Saints quarterback Drew Brees' first pass attempt and intercepted the ball. The Lions' offense came right back onto the field and converted that takeaway into another touchdown. Just like that, the Lions led 14-0 with less than five minutes off the clock.

Unfortunately, that's about all that would go right for the Lions for the next 35 minutes or so.

New Orleans rattled off 35 straight points to take a 35-14 lead at one point in the third quarter. The Saints didn't punt for the first time until 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

New Orleans would go on to win 35-29 to improve to 2-2 on the year. The loss drops the Lions to 1-3 on the season as they head into their bye week.

Lions vs. Saints Week 4 Photos

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints Week 4 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Penisini (91) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 40

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) warming up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 40

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 40

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 40

The Detroit Lions during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 40

Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 40

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 40

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 40

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) kicks off during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 40

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 40

Detroit Lions longsnapper Don Muhlbach (48) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 40

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Williams (97) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 40

The Detroit Lions during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) rushes for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) rushes for a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) punts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 40

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) punts during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 40

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 40

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 40

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 40

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Lions/Detroit Lions

Credit Detroit for not giving up and fighting back. Detroit pulled to within 35-29 with under four minutes left in the game on an Adrian Peterson 5-yard touchdown run and T.J. Hockenson two-point conversion, but New Orleans was able to run the clock out from there converting a couple key third downs.

New Orleans racked up 275 yards and 19 first downs in the first half alone. The Saints finished with 392 total yards with 29 first downs, while amassing 164 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Detroit's defense was pushed around upfront in the running game for most of the contest, and couldn't find a way to consistently get off the field on third down (Saints 10-for-14 on third down).

D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay, Hockenson and Peterson scored touchdowns for the Lions.

QB Comparison: Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 31 passes for 206 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The interception came in the Saints' end zone, wiping points off the board. He finished with a 94.3 passer rating.

Brees was 19-of-25 passing for 246 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on that tipped pass. He had a 116.4 passer rating for the game.

Worrisome trend: Detroit entered Sunday ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing defense, and the Saints were able to have their way on the ground most of the day.

New Orleans rushed for 107 yards in the first half and finished with 164 yards with three rushing touchdowns. Detroit allowed 149 yards on the ground in a Week 1 loss to Chicago and 259 rushing yards to Green Bay in a Week 2 loss.

Promising trend: Swift was a much bigger part of the offensive game plan for the Lions, and he rewarded them with some good production.

Swift caught four passes for 30 yards, including a seven-yard touchdown from Stafford to kick off the scoring. He rushed four times for 22 yards and a 5.5 average.

Injury report: The Lions were down two defensive starters in the second half. Cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed Detroit's last two games with a hamstring injury, left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. There was no immediate word if it was the same hamstring he's been dealing with.

Defensive tackle Nick Williams also left and did not return after suffering a shoulder injury.

Running back Kerryon Johnson was attended to for a moment on the sideline in the fourth quarter, but he returned a short time later.

