RECAP: Lions vs. Saints

Credit Detroit for not giving up and fighting back. Detroit pulled to within 35-29 with under four minutes left in the game on an Adrian Peterson 5-yard touchdown run and T.J. Hockenson two-point conversion, but New Orleans was able to run the clock out from there converting a couple key third downs.

New Orleans racked up 275 yards and 19 first downs in the first half alone. The Saints finished with 392 total yards with 29 first downs, while amassing 164 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Detroit's defense was pushed around upfront in the running game for most of the contest, and couldn't find a way to consistently get off the field on third down (Saints 10-for-14 on third down).

D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay, Hockenson and Peterson scored touchdowns for the Lions.

QB Comparison: Matthew Stafford completed 17 of 31 passes for 206 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. The interception came in the Saints' end zone, wiping points off the board. He finished with a 94.3 passer rating.

Brees was 19-of-25 passing for 246 yards with two touchdowns and one interception on that tipped pass. He had a 116.4 passer rating for the game.

Worrisome trend: Detroit entered Sunday ranked 30th in the NFL in rushing defense, and the Saints were able to have their way on the ground most of the day.