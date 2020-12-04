NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Bears

GAMEDAY OPERATIONS

Bevell will be a head coach for the first time Sunday in Chicago, and that means he needs to have a pulse on everything that's going on. All the communication with coaches, in-game challenges and overall game management all falls on Bevell.

He said he's excited for the opportunity and confident he'll have all the new logistics of his gameday operations down.

"We have to have these meetings planned to be sure that we're on that. I have been involved – we've had coordinator meetings with the head coach and the same game management team that we've had," he said.

"I have great support staff (and) in these next two days, we'll move our focus to actual gameday, make sure our communication is very clear, what's going to happen where I am on which lines, so that the guys that need to get to me, get to me, then the decisions I need to make in game-management situations, I think that's going to be the most important part, so that we nail those. I feel really confident about it."

