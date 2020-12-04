Week 13 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Dec 04, 2020 at 03:04 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. I also scanned the Chicago media websites and the Bears team website to see what else Bears players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Nagy said he has a lot of respect for Darrell Bevell, and as interim head coach he'll now need to have more of an idea of what's going on with the defense and special teams. Nagy said that knowing the type of person Bevell is, he won't have any problem leading the entire team of Lions players and coaches moving forward and keeping everyone together.

Meet the Opponent: Chicago Bears

View photos of the starters for the Chicago Bears.

HC: Matt Nagy OC: Bill Lazor, DC: Chuck Pagano, STC: Chris Tabor
1 / 28

HC: Matt Nagy

OC: Bill Lazor, DC: Chuck Pagano, STC: Chris Tabor

Joe Robbins/AP
WR: Allen Robinson II Backed up by Cordarrelle Patterson
2 / 28

WR: Allen Robinson II

Backed up by Cordarrelle Patterson

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Jimmy Graham Backed up by Cole Kmet, Demetrius Harris & J.P. Holtz
3 / 28

TE: Jimmy Graham

Backed up by Cole Kmet, Demetrius Harris & J.P. Holtz

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RT: Jason Spriggs Backed up by Rashaad Coward & Lachavious Simmons
4 / 28

RT: Jason Spriggs

Backed up by Rashaad Coward & Lachavious Simmons

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Germain Ifedi Backed up by Rashaad Coward
5 / 28

RG: Germain Ifedi

Backed up by Rashaad Coward

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Cody Whitehair Backed up by Sam Mustipher
6 / 28

C: Cody Whitehair

Backed up by Sam Mustipher

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Rashaad Coward Backed up by Alex Bars & Arlington Hambright
7 / 28

LG: Rashaad Coward

Backed up by Alex Bars & Arlington Hambright

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Charles Leno Jr. Backed up by Jason Spriggs
8 / 28

LT: Charles Leno Jr.

Backed up by Jason Spriggs

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Mitchell Trubisky Backed up by Nick Foles
9 / 28

QB: Mitchell Trubisky

Backed up by Nick Foles

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: David Montgomery Backed up by Ryan Nall & Artavis Pierce
10 / 28

RB: David Montgomery

Backed up by Ryan Nall & Artavis Pierce

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Anthony Miller Backed up by Javon Wims & DeAndre Carter
11 / 28

WR: Anthony Miller

Backed up by Javon Wims & DeAndre Carter

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Darnell Mooney Backed up by Riley Ridley
12 / 28

WR: Darnell Mooney

Backed up by Riley Ridley

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Akiem Hicks Backed up by Daniel McCullers
13 / 28

DT: Akiem Hicks

Backed up by Daniel McCullers

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT: Bilal Nichols Backed up by John Jenkins
14 / 28

NT: Bilal Nichols

Backed up by John Jenkins

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Brent Urban Backed up by Mario Edwards Jr.
15 / 28

DE: Brent Urban

Backed up by Mario Edwards Jr.

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Khalil Mack Backed up by Trevis Gipson
16 / 28

OLB: Khalil Mack

Backed up by Trevis Gipson

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Roquan Smith Backed up by Josh Woods
17 / 28

ILB: Roquan Smith

Backed up by Josh Woods

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ILB: Danny Trevathan Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe
18 / 28

ILB: Danny Trevathan

Backed up by Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Robert Quinn Backed up by Barkevious Mingo & James Vaughters
19 / 28

OLB: Robert Quinn

Backed up by Barkevious Mingo & James Vaughters

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Kyle Fuller Backed up by Buster Skrine
20 / 28

CB: Kyle Fuller

Backed up by Buster Skrine

Morry Gash/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Tashaun Gipson Sr. Backed up by Deon Bush & DeAndre Houston-Carson
21 / 28

S: Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Backed up by Deon Bush & DeAndre Houston-Carson

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Eddie Jackson Backed up by Sherrick McManis
22 / 28

S: Eddie Jackson

Backed up by Sherrick McManis

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Jaylon Johnson Backed up by Duke Shelley & Kindle Vildor
23 / 28

CB: Jaylon Johnson

Backed up by Duke Shelley & Kindle Vildor

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: Pat O'Donnell
24 / 28

P/H: Pat O'Donnell

Jose Juarez/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K: Cairo Santos
25 / 28

K: Cairo Santos

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Patrick Scales
26 / 28

LS: Patrick Scales

Joe Howell/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller
27 / 28

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson

Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller

Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: DeAndre Carter Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller
28 / 28

PR: DeAndre Carter

Backed up by Darnell Mooney & Anthony Miller

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

2. Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL this year, so it was odd watching quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers march up and down the field last week to the tune 41 points in a victory over the Bears on Sunday night. That performance included touchdown passes on Green Bay's first three possessions to cap off drives of 75, 75 and 80 yards. The Bears' defense is eager to right the ship this week against Detroit.

"It's a lot of motivation," veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. told chicagobears.com Thursday. "We were on a big stage ... everybody is watching. For us to go out there and lay an egg, I think it was embarrassing for us on so many levels. So I think that the bounce back is so real and I think that's the beautiful thing about football. You get to erase the mistakes that you made seven days ago, a week later to go out there and reinvent yourself and get that taste out of our mouth."

3. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has been listed on the injury report with a back injury all week for Chicago, but Nagy told Chicago reporters that Mack's absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday was "more precautionary," and that Mack is expected to suit up Sunday against the Lions.

4. Speaking of injuries, Bears talented wide receiver Allen Robinson suffered a knee injury in practice Friday and is listed as questionable on Chicago's injury report. Nagy said in a Zoom call Friday he was waiting to hear from doctors on the extent of the injury, but he didn't think it was something serious. He said he felt pretty good about the injury, but would learn more once he talked to the doctors.

5. Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Bears Sunday. He's feasted on Detroit's heavy man scheme on defense under Matt Patricia in the past. He's 4-0 with 14 touchdowns in his last four games against Detroit.

"I think you have to expect (man coverage) because that's who they are and that's what they've done for the last 11 weeks," Trubisky told the Chicago Sun-Times Wednesday. "But you've gotta expect the unexpected with the new coach being in there. They might throw some different looks at us. So for us, it's just worrying about what we're doing on the offensive side of the ball, being in the right place at the right time, executing our plays, trying to take another step forward from last week. And obviously my focus is ball security and taking care of the football."

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift questionable for Lions-Bears

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including D'Andre Swift's status, Hunter Bryant's potential debut and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What changes can Lions make in remaining five games?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 13 matchup in Chicago.
news

NOTEBOOK: Players expecting changes on defense

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including changes on defense, preparing for the Bears and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions looking forward after coaching change

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including looking forward after the coaching change, injury updates and more.
news

TWENTYMAN: What to expect from Lions' offense after coaching change

What can we expect from the Detroit Lions' offense now that Darrell Bevell has taken over as interim head coach?
news

10 takeaways from Undlin, Coombs & Ryan

Catch up on all the news from the assistant coach media sessions with Cory Undlin, Brayden Coombs and Sean Ryan.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What was Bevell's message to the team after taking over as interim head coach?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from interim head coach Darrell Bevell's Monday press conference.
news

Lions announce changes at head coach & GM

The Detroit Lions announced Saturday that general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have been relieved of their duties.
news

Hockenson continues to be a bright spot for Lions

Second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson continues to be a bright spot for the Detroit Lions this season.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 41-25 loss to the Texans.
news

NOTEBOOK: Trufant leaves game with hamstring injury

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 41-25 loss to the Texans.

Advertising