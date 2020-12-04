Week 13 opponent: What the Bears are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. I also scanned the Chicago media websites and the Bears team website to see what else Bears players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.
Here's what they had to say:
1. Nagy said he has a lot of respect for Darrell Bevell, and as interim head coach he'll now need to have more of an idea of what's going on with the defense and special teams. Nagy said that knowing the type of person Bevell is, he won't have any problem leading the entire team of Lions players and coaches moving forward and keeping everyone together.
2. Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL this year, so it was odd watching quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers march up and down the field last week to the tune 41 points in a victory over the Bears on Sunday night. That performance included touchdown passes on Green Bay's first three possessions to cap off drives of 75, 75 and 80 yards. The Bears' defense is eager to right the ship this week against Detroit.
"It's a lot of motivation," veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. told chicagobears.com Thursday. "We were on a big stage ... everybody is watching. For us to go out there and lay an egg, I think it was embarrassing for us on so many levels. So I think that the bounce back is so real and I think that's the beautiful thing about football. You get to erase the mistakes that you made seven days ago, a week later to go out there and reinvent yourself and get that taste out of our mouth."
3. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has been listed on the injury report with a back injury all week for Chicago, but Nagy told Chicago reporters that Mack's absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday was "more precautionary," and that Mack is expected to suit up Sunday against the Lions.
4. Speaking of injuries, Bears talented wide receiver Allen Robinson suffered a knee injury in practice Friday and is listed as questionable on Chicago's injury report. Nagy said in a Zoom call Friday he was waiting to hear from doctors on the extent of the injury, but he didn't think it was something serious. He said he felt pretty good about the injury, but would learn more once he talked to the doctors.
5. Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback for the Bears Sunday. He's feasted on Detroit's heavy man scheme on defense under Matt Patricia in the past. He's 4-0 with 14 touchdowns in his last four games against Detroit.
"I think you have to expect (man coverage) because that's who they are and that's what they've done for the last 11 weeks," Trubisky told the Chicago Sun-Times Wednesday. "But you've gotta expect the unexpected with the new coach being in there. They might throw some different looks at us. So for us, it's just worrying about what we're doing on the offensive side of the ball, being in the right place at the right time, executing our plays, trying to take another step forward from last week. And obviously my focus is ball security and taking care of the football."