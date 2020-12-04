Week 13 opponent: What the Bears are saying

2. Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL this year, so it was odd watching quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers march up and down the field last week to the tune 41 points in a victory over the Bears on Sunday night. That performance included touchdown passes on Green Bay's first three possessions to cap off drives of 75, 75 and 80 yards. The Bears' defense is eager to right the ship this week against Detroit.

"It's a lot of motivation," veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. told chicagobears.com Thursday. "We were on a big stage ... everybody is watching. For us to go out there and lay an egg, I think it was embarrassing for us on so many levels. So I think that the bounce back is so real and I think that's the beautiful thing about football. You get to erase the mistakes that you made seven days ago, a week later to go out there and reinvent yourself and get that taste out of our mouth."

3. Outside linebacker Khalil Mack has been listed on the injury report with a back injury all week for Chicago, but Nagy told Chicago reporters that Mack's absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday was "more precautionary," and that Mack is expected to suit up Sunday against the Lions.