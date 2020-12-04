10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What changes can Lions make in remaining five games?

20man: I'd say the roster is in a much better spot offensively than defensively.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Kenny Golladay (if his contract situation is worked out), running back D'Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson, tackle Taylor Decker, center Frank Ragnow, and I'd even throw guard Jonah Jackson in there, are all foundational pieces with Pro Bowl experience or Pro Bowl potential. It's a nice core on that side of the ball when they're all healthy. Detroit is 3-2 when Golladay has played this year and 1-5 without him. Swift has also missed time.

Where it gets a little more tricky is projecting the future on defense. Defensive end Trey Flowers is in his prime and a foundational piece on defense, and it's also been good to see more consistency out of defensive end Romeo Okwara this year. Cornerback Jeff Okudah still has to be viewed as a foundational piece in just his first season after being the No. 3 overall pick.