NOTEBOOK: Swift focusing on finishing better after drop

COLLINS ON HIS EJECTION

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. was ejected from last week's game early in the second quarter after contacting an official with his helmet.

Collins was trying to demonstrate to official Alex Kemp how he thought Bears running back David Montgomery lowered his helmet and used the crown of his helmet to contact him on the previous play, and in doing so, made contact with Kemp with his helmet, which is not allowed. The NFL rules state that a player who contacts an official is subject to ejection.

Collins said Thursday there was nothing malicious about it, and he inadvertently bumped the referee. He said the hardest part about the ejection was watching the fourth quarter in the locker room as the Bears scored 17 unanswered points to secure a come-from-behind injury.

"That's what I was thinking about, just me being selfish being in the locker room and those guys out there battling," Collins said. "We bleed and sweat together every day and I just couldn't be out there with them to finish the game and that's on me. That was the main thing going through my head, man. Knowing I couldn't be out there with those guys just trying to fight through it. Watching it on TV, watching those guys battle, knowing I'm right there and I couldn't do nothing about it."