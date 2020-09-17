Rookie Jeff Okudah on track to make NFL debut

"I'm really excited for Sunday's matchup," Okudah said in a Zoom call after practice Thursday. "I think as a cornerback, I would hope you welcome any challenge, no matter how big it is how small it is you approach it the same. I think that on Sunday I'm going to be really excited going to my first NFL game."

Okudah certainly has a tough task ahead of him against the Packers. Veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant missed practice again Thursday with a hamstring injury, putting his availability for Sunday in question. That could mean the Lions are looking at second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye and Okudah to man the outside corner spots against a Packers offense that generated 522 total yards and 364 passing yards in a Week 1 victory in Minnesota. Rodgers threw 4 touchdowns. Adams caught 14 passes for 156 yards and two scores.

"I think any young corner, when they're playing great receivers, first and foremost is making sure you trust your technique and not go outside the things that you've been practicing, the things that you know that you do well, and just make sure that you're fundamentally sound from that standpoint," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Thursday, when asked about young cornerbacks going against great veteran receivers like Adams.