NOTEBOOK: St. Brown doubtful for Lions-Panthers, Branch ruled out

MR. DO-IT-ALL

Lions second-year edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson takes pride in the fact that he's played in 91 percent of Detroit's defensive snaps through the first four games of the season. Hutchinson is fourth among all Lions defenders with 237 snaps, trailing only cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs and linebacker Alex Anzalone. He's in the top five among all edge rushers in reps played around the league.

"I pride myself on how I work in the offseason and how I really take care of my body all throughout the year," Hutchinson said this week. "Really has me in there feeling fresh for a lot of those plays. I take a lot of pride in it. I'm happy to be out there all the time. I always want to be out there with the boys."

It's not just how much Hutchinson is playing but also where he's been playing that's made him so unique and so valuable for Detroit's defense. Hutchinson has moved all across the defensive front and he been very productive when rushing from the interior. Hutchinson said if there's a matchup advantage with a guard he can take advantage of, he loves those opportunities.

"John Fox came up to me in camp and he was telling me when Michael Strahan broke the sack record that like half of his sacks were on the interior," Hutchinson said. "He was saying every edge guy they never want to rush inside. But it's like, it can be a lot easier just depending on how things go to get production.

"After I heard that, I kinda just committed to it and was like, 'alright, screw it, dude. I'm gonna just listen to the old man and do it.' And it's been working out."