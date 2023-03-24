Lions re-sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Mar 24, 2023 at 10:44 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Sudfeld returns for his second season in Detroit after joining the team following the 2022 preseason. A sixth-round pick (187th overall) by the Washington Commanders out of Indiana in the 2016 NFL Draft, Sudfeld has appeared in six-career games and has completed 25-of-37 passes (67.6%) for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 77.3 passer rating. He has also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Related Content

news

Dates announced for 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Detroit

Visit Detroit announced, in collaboration with the NFL, that the 2024 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will take place April 25-27, 2024.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent LS Jake McQuaide.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have signed unrestricted free agent OL Graham Glasgow.

news

Lions re-sign S C.J. Moore to contract extension through the 2024 season

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed S C.J. Moore to a contract extension through the 2024 season.

news

Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed K Michael Badgley.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Emmanuel Moseley.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent RB David Montgomery.

news

Lions sign unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have signed unrestricted free agent CB Cameron Sutton.

news

Lions re-sign CB Will Harris

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have re-signed CB Will Harris.

news

Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone to contract extension through the 2025 season

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have re-signed LB Alex Anzalone to a contract extension through the 2025 season.

Advertising