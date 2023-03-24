Lions re-sign QB Nate Sudfeld

Sudfeld returns for his second season in Detroit after joining the team following the 2022 preseason. A sixth-round pick (187th overall) by the Washington Commanders out of Indiana in the 2016 NFL Draft, Sudfeld has appeared in six-career games and has completed 25-of-37 passes (67.6%) for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception for a 77.3 passer rating. He has also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.