NOTEBOOK: Rookie Jonah Jackson fitting right in on offensive line

FOX OFF TO GREAT START

The most valuable player for the Lions through the first two weeks of the season has probably been first-year punter Jack Fox, which means Fox is playing really well, which is good, but also helps explain why the Lions are 0-2 to start the year.

"I'd love for him to have a really calm day and not have to do anything except for hold for field goals and extra points," Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford joked this week.

That hasn't been the case through Detroit's first two contests, but Fox has been excellent when called upon. He leads the NFL in net punting average (51.3 yards) and is third with a 52.0 average.

Fox said Thursday he's improved steadily over the last year after stints on the practice squads of Kansas City and Detroit that Fox referenced as a "red shirt" season to improve timing and his technique work.

Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs is particularly impressed with the net punting average, because it means the 10 other players on that unit beside Fox are doing their job well too. Detroit's allowed just three punt returns this season for a total of six yards. Fox had a 57-yard fair-catch punt last week in Green Bay. That's some serious air time.

"Jack is kicking the crap out of the ball," Coombs said. "Everybody's doing a good job in that phase right now. Listen, we're two weeks in, and we just have to stick with it every single week and make sure that there's no let up.