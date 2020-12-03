NOTEBOOK: Players expecting changes on defense

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said we'll have to wait until Sunday to see what possible tweaks Detroit's making on defense after the team moved on from head coach Matt Patricia this past weekend.

"There's definitely going to be some changes," Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara said Thursday. "Cory's obviously going to put some of the things he's had success with and we're really looking forward to it."

Undlin spent the previous five seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive backs coach, and he came to Detroit with more than 15 years of NFL experience with stops in Denver, Jacksonville, Cleveland and New England along the way.