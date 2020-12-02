NOTEBOOK: Lions looking forward after coaching change

NO GOLLADAY AT PRACTICE

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay did not practice Wednesday with the hip injury that's now forced him to miss Detroit's last four games.

"Kenny is working trying to get himself back," Bevell said. "He continues to go each and every day, so there's been that progress there."

But the progress has obviously been slower than expected, given the Lions never placed their Pro Bowl receiver on IR. Golladay's played in five games this season. The Lions are 3-2 with him in the lineup and 1-5 without him.

Golladay has gone from practicing some to then not practicing over the last few weeks. Bevell declined to say if Golladay has suffered a setback or not. He said Golladay continues to push himself to return, and described the injury as a day by day thing.

SWIFT CLOSER TO RETURN

The news was more encouraging for rookie running back D’Andre Swift, however. He's missed the last two games due to a concussion, but did practice Wednesday.

"We're going to start working him into practice again and we'll see how it goes at the end of the week," Bevell said.

"I think he's close. It's really hard to say. It's kind of been a little up and down for him. Each day is a little bit different as we come in. We take him through the progression so far and then see the next day how he reacts to it. Some days there's a step forward and some days you have to, 'OK, I have to stay here at this level and we'll continue to work from there.'"