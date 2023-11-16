NOTEBOOK: Montgomery treating Bears game like any other: 'Just going to be me'

Gibbs said this week he considers Montgomery like a big brother to him. Montgomery said it's crucial to have two backs to carry the load and it will keep both players fresh as we get into the dog days of December and January. Gibbs is the home-run threat with world class speed and Montgomery is the hammer that continually pounds the defense, though he has some big-play potential himself as shown by his 75-yard touchdown run last week vs. the Chargers.

One of the things Montgomery said he's most thankful for here in Detroit is the ability to run behind this offensive line that is one of the best in the business.

"It's more of a blessing than anything, just being able to have such a profound group in front of me," he said. "I think even when I was in high school and sometimes in college, I never knew what that really felt like, but to have it here and feel it, super, super dope. I think also it gives like me an opportunity to showcase what I can actually do, cause I hadn't got granted that for a while in my career but now I feel like it's becoming apparent what I can do."

He said he's looking forward to seeing some of his good friends with the Bears but is treating Sunday like just another game.