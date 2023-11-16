10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

9. Fipp had no problem with the Derwin James rush on Patterson's final field goal. James hurdled the lineman in front of him and got close to the ball. The rule states that a player has to be within one yard of the line of scrimmage, can't use the lineman for leverage and can't contact him forcibly. Fipp said it was clean on James' part and they'll look for ways to counter that moving forward.

10. There's only one football and a lot of mouths to feed in the Lions' offense and Johnson takes comfort in the fact that he has players like Brock Wright, Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds on the roster. Players who might not always get the ball but when they are asked to make a play they do. A great example of that is the big gain by Raymond to help set up the game-winning field goal. Wright had a big touchdown and Reynolds has been big in the red zone all season. Johnson said this roster is full of players like that, and that's comforting for a coach.