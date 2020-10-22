NOTEBOOK: Lions' run game off to a solid start

O-LINE PLAY

The offensive line has done a nice job all season opening up lanes for those Detroit rushers, and have generally played pretty good football upfront all the way around to start this season.

Detroit's got the highest run-block grade from Pro Football Focus heading into Week 7. That grade also includes the tight ends, receivers and running backs in terms of all-round team blocking for the run, but that grade is still a credit to the big guys up front.

Detroit ranks 11th (by PFF) as a pass blocking unit.

Could this be one of the better units Stafford's played behind in his tenure?

Left tackle Taylor Decker is playing some of the best football of his career. Center Frank Ragnow has established himself among a small group of players at the top of the position within the league. Rookie guard Jonah Jackson looks to be a nice early find in the third round of this year's draft.

Talent and depth. That's what any offensive line group hopes to have, and the depth part certainly showed up last week in Jacksonville, when the Lions had to play eight different offensive linemen. They still accumulated over 400 yards of offense and 180 rushing yards.