NOTEBOOK: Lions' run game off to a solid start

Oct 22, 2020 at 02:42 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have rushed for 587 rushing yards through their first five contests, which is the most since the 696 they had at this point in the 1998 season when Barry Sanders was toting the rock. Detroit's 117.4 rushing yards per game this season rank 15th in the league.

Veteran Adrian Peterson and rookie D’Andre Swift have become a nice one-two punch in Detroit's backfield, with third-year back Kerryon Johnson carving out a productive role on third down.

Detroit's ability to be more balanced of offense has given Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell some options on the call sheet, and if Detroit can continue to get this kind of consistency from its running game, things will continue to open up in the passing game.

"I think as an offense, you always want to have balance, you always want to be able to run the ball and use the play-action game, and obviously mix of the drop-back and the quick game to complement all of that on early downs," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said.

"I think the more you can do that, the harder it is for the defense to defend all of those different plays. Certainly game plan-wise, it opens up some stuff for you."

Detroit Lions practice photos: Oct. 21

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Darryl Roberts (29) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Cornerback Chris Jones (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 42

Detroit Lions Cornerback Chris Jones (41) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 42

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (46) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kareem Martin (69) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive end Kareem Martin (69) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 42

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 42

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 42

Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (30) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 42

Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson (28) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 42

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (16) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 42

Detroit Lions cornerback Tony McRae (34) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 42

Detroit Lions running back/wide receiver Jamal Agnew (39) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 42

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) Detroit Lions tackle Matt Nelson (67) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 42

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 42

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 42

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 42

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Lions practice at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on October 21, 2020. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has never really had a steady and consistent rushing attack behind him throughout his tenure. He knows what that dynamic could mean moving forward, just in terms of opening up opportunities in the passing game and the play-action passing game.

"It helps us control the clock, control the game," Stafford said of the production he's seen so far in the run game. "It's a huge benefit to our guys up front. I mean, they're winning the line of scrimmage. They did a good job last week (Detroit rushed for 180 yards vs. Jacksonville).

"This team we're playing this week, their front is really, really good. Really aggressive ... attack ... stunt, pirate and all that stuff. So, we're going to have to do a really good job upfront to handle those guys, but I know the better the run game goes the better our offense will be and they've done a really nice job early on in the season."

Atlanta is currently fifth in the NFL in run defense. They're one of only five teams in the league holding opponents under 100.0 rushing yards per game (97.2).

This will be a good test this week to see if Detroit can continue to be effective running the football.

Related Links

O-LINE PLAY

The offensive line has done a nice job all season opening up lanes for those Detroit rushers, and have generally played pretty good football upfront all the way around to start this season.

Detroit's got the highest run-block grade from Pro Football Focus heading into Week 7. That grade also includes the tight ends, receivers and running backs in terms of all-round team blocking for the run, but that grade is still a credit to the big guys up front.

Detroit ranks 11th (by PFF) as a pass blocking unit.

Could this be one of the better units Stafford's played behind in his tenure?

Left tackle Taylor Decker is playing some of the best football of his career. Center Frank Ragnow has established himself among a small group of players at the top of the position within the league. Rookie guard Jonah Jackson looks to be a nice early find in the third round of this year's draft.

Talent and depth. That's what any offensive line group hopes to have, and the depth part certainly showed up last week in Jacksonville, when the Lions had to play eight different offensive linemen. They still accumulated over 400 yards of offense and 180 rushing yards.

"It was impressive that everybody came through like that (last week)," veteran guard Joe Dahl said this week. "There were some crazy things that happened in the game and I think that everybody stepped up. I think that's kind of the strength of our group is how deep we are and how kind of talented everyone is."

COLEMAN BACK TO PRACTICE

Starting nickel cornerback Justin Coleman returned to practice Thursday for the first time since injuring his hamstring Week 1 vs. Chicago.

The Lions haven't activated Coleman off IR yet. They've just begun the 21-day window they have to make that an option. It's unclear if Coleman is in a position to be activated to the 53-man roster and play this week in Atlanta after so much time off and only two practices to prepare, but it's certainly a good trend toward potentially playing next week vs. Indianapolis at Ford Field.

Coleman is Detroit's best nickel corner and arguably one of the team's most consistent cover corners overall.

MERCEDES-BENZ STADIUM

I believe the Falcons have 90 minutes before kickoff to decide whether this week's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be played under a roof or with the roof open.

"Well, certainly the roof being open and closed is interesting for us," Patricia said. "Just what does it impact, from sun or rain or wind? That will be interesting stuff that we're looking at from that standpoint.

"And then sometimes, we look at the month. Sometimes, what does it look like in October versus September, and kind of as you push along, things change with that. I think all that's part of the game and part of understanding the environment that you're going to play in from that aspect."

The early weather report for Atlanta Sunday is 79 degrees and partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of precipitation and 4 mph winds.

PLAYOFF PERCENTAGES

Since 1990, teams that begin the year 3-3 have made the playoffs 35.6 percent of the time, according to NFL Media Research. Teams that begin the year 2-4 have made the playoffs less than 10 percent of the time (9.5).

Related Content

news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Atlanta Falcons

The challenge that Raheem Morris put forth in his first team meeting after being promoted to interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons last week was taken to heart.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions place Julian Okwara on IR; Austin Bryant (PUP) returns to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster transactions, preparing for the Falcons and more.
news

Week 7 opponent: What the Falcons are saying

Find out what the Atlanta Falcons are saying as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

NFC NORTH: How all four quarterbacks have fared so far this season

Tim Twentyman takes a look at the starting quarterback play so far this season for each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: How can Lions build off positive defensive performance?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 6 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' Week 6 victory over the Jaguars.
news

NOTEBOOK: Offensive line holds up despite having to shuffle players

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 34-16 victory over the Jaguars.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Swift steps up in victory over Jaguars

Four downs following the Lions' 34-16 victory over the Jaguars includes Swift steps up, run defense, holding the lead and team effort.
news

RECAP: Lions at Jaguars

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Jaguars

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Jaguars matchup.

Advertising